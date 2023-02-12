Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, crowned Swiss Belinda Bencic, ranked ninth in the world, with the title of the first edition of the “Mubadala Abu Dhabi” Open Women’s Tennis Championship.

Bencic won the championship title, by defeating Russian Lyudmila Samsonova 1-6, 7-6, 6-4 today, Sunday, in the final match of the tournament at the International Tennis Complex, Zayed Sports City.

Bencic became the player who won the most matches during the current season, by achieving the 12th victory, surpassing the Belarusian “Arina Sabalenka”, who achieved 11 victories.

The tournament was organized by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, as part of the 500-point WTA tournament, with the participation of 20 of the most prominent professional tennis players in the world.