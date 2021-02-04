Ibrahim Saleem (Abu Dhabi)

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, inaugurated yesterday morning the International Forum for Human Fraternity, organized by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence in cooperation with the Supreme Committee for Human Fraternity, as part of the activities of the Human Fraternity Festival organized by the Ministry over a period of 5 days, to celebrate the International Day For human fraternity recently endorsed by the United Nations.

During his opening speech, His Excellency affirmed that the International Forum for Human Fraternity, organized by the Supreme Committee for the Document of Human Fraternity and the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence in the United Arab Emirates, comes within the framework of the UAE’s celebration of its various institutions, groups, leaders, people and all residents on its land on the International Day of Human Fraternity, stressing that this forum is being held Based on the vision of His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church, and His Eminence the Grand Imam, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar, which was expressed in the Declaration of Principles of the Human Fraternity Document. The forum also represents a celebration of the sincere efforts of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy The Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces in transmitting the message of tolerance, human brotherhood and moral values ​​from the UAE to the world.

His Excellency clarified that the Abu Dhabi Document for Human Fraternity calls on everyone to commit themselves to “working seriously to spread the culture of tolerance, coexistence and peace, and to intervene immediately to stop the flow of innocent blood, and to stop the wars, conflicts, climate regression, and cultural and moral decline that the world is currently witnessing.” (Quoted from the text of the document) The document also affirms that tolerance enhances human qualities and enriches experiences that call for the unification of all peoples instead of division and division, and secures for everyone a share in public welfare and happiness, regardless of cultural, ethnic and religious differences, so that people from all over the world come together on our common humanity, And that everyone realizes that intolerance leads to division between peoples.

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak indicated that the Abu Dhabi Document for Human Fraternity represents a statement of the fact that the UAE is one of the most peaceful and prosperous places on earth, where residents of different religious, cultural and ethnic backgrounds of about 200 different nationalities live on the land, interact and work. In peace and harmony, and enjoy prosperity. Stressing that this reflects the UAE’s firm belief in respecting everyone regardless of their differences and differences, as God loved the UAE with a wise and visionary leadership, starting with the late founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Sheikh Zayed was an exceptional leader open to the world, and he deals positively With everyone, he was committed to the values ​​of compassion, dialogue, human brotherhood, peaceful coexistence, and equality for all. He also believed that appreciating others, respecting them, and being able to live with them and listen to them would provide a sound basis for a civil state enjoying peace and prosperity.

His Excellency added that God has blessed us that our dear country has continued to adhere to humanitarian values ​​and principles under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him and his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and President The Council of Ministers, the ruler of Dubai, and his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and with them all the leaders of the state.

His Excellency said: “As we continue to move forward in light of this pandemic the world is witnessing, the value of human fraternity is more important than ever before as a universal and indispensable principle for successfully crossing this global crisis, and years from now, when we contemplate these moments, no There is no doubt that we will talk about the value of human brotherhood that preserved us and gave us energy and determination in order to succeed, and in a spirit characterized by “human brotherhood”. I invite you all to work to promote the integration of all regions of the world in the journey of humanity’s progress, and I invite you to work together to get rid of any misunderstanding resulting from Cultural and religious differences, and I also invite this forum to help make human fraternity a field for innovation and initiative, and a reason for promoting joint action and effective participation by all for the benefit of all, and I invite you to join us in the Emirates in the efforts to highlight that pluralism in human societies characterized by diversity represents a positive and creative force. It supports development and stability, and we look forward to our work together, armed with our firm belief in the power of human brotherhood to shape our future and help us solve many of the major global challenges facing our world. We will all work to uphold the value of peace and preserve human progress, whether in our local or global societies.

His Excellency added: “No country or any society at all will be able to convert everyone to a single religious belief, so the best we can do is to compete with others in virtue. In the Noble Qur’an, God Almighty addresses all human beings, saying: “O people, we created you from a male and a female, and made you peoples and tribes in terms of“ recognizing the UAE, ”and we have started to act in accordance with different religious positions. The United Arab Emirates, as our vision is a global vision because our country represents a home for a global community, and we always strive for more prosperity, peace and harmony for our global community.

Speakers

He spoke during the opening session of the forum, which was launched virtually, and was witnessed by more than 1900 international officials, experts and academics from the UAE, the Arab world and the world interested in issues of tolerance, coexistence and human fraternity, where he spoke in the session titled “Human brotherhood for joint action to achieve a better future.” Each of His Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Center of Trustees of the King Hamad Center for Peaceful Coexistence, and Dr. Ching Soo, Deputy Director General of (UNESCO), and His Excellency Mohammed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, Lima Gbowee, activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, and Counselor Mohamed Abdel Salam, Secretary-General of the Supreme Committee for Human Fraternity, Emporio Angeliluchi, Director of the World Peace Union, and the session discussed all issues related to the fundamentals of the human fraternity document and ways to consolidate it, through coexistence and joint work for Global peace, and Etisalat Group Company participates in this major global event, as a main sponsor for all forum sessions.