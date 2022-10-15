Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Yesterday evening, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended the reception hosted by Mohammed Balarti Al Himyri on the occasion of the wedding of his son Mansour to the daughter of Mubarak Khalifa bin Khraidah Al Sabousi.

The ceremony, which was held in the Sweihan Majlis, was also attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, a number of tribal dignitaries and senior officials, and a group of family and friends.