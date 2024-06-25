Today, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended a reception held by Mr. Saif bin Sultan bin Saif Al-Awani, on the occasion of the wedding of his son, Arhama bin Saif bin Sultan Al-Awani, to his daughter, Mr. Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Salmeen Al-Shamsi.

The ceremony, which was held at Al Bateen Majlis Abu Dhabi, was attended by a large crowd of family, friends and invitees.

His Excellency congratulated the newlyweds and their families, wishing them a happy and peaceful family life, and that God Almighty would bless them with children, well-being and stability, calling on God Almighty to perpetuate security, happiness and stability in our state and people.