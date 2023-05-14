His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended this evening, Sunday, the reception that was held in the hall of the Al Ain Exhibition Center, on the occasion of the wedding of Abdullah Muzaffar Muhammad bin Khumousha Al-Amiri to the daughter of Ahmed Khalifa Hasoum Al Darmaki, and the wedding of Mansour Mabkhout Saeed Al-Adhaili Al-Amiri to the daughter of Abdullah. Matar bin Hatha al-Ketbi, and the wedding of Mudhaffar Mabkhout Saeed Bal-Udhaili Al-Amiri to the daughter of Muhammad Salem Bal-Udhaili Al-Amiri.

The ceremony, which included popular and patriotic paragraphs from the Emirati heritage, was also attended by a number of sheikhs and dignitaries, and a group of invited families.