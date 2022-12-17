Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended the reception held by Saqr Saif Al Muhairbi, on the occasion of the wedding of his grandson, Sultan Muhammad Saqr Al Muhairbi, to the daughter of Mohammed Khalifa Al Muhairbi.

The ceremony, which was held at the Officers Club in Abu Dhabi, was also attended by a number of dignitaries, officers of the Armed Forces and the police, and a large gathering of family and friends. The ceremony included traditional and popular performances.