Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended the International Chess Federation Torch Relay celebration at Marina Mall in Abu Dhabi.

The event was held under the patronage of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and organised by the Abu Dhabi Chess and Mind Games Club.

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan carried the torch at the beginning of the celebration, and several officials carried it in turn until it reached the platform designated for the celebration in the middle of the Marina Mall.

The event was attended by Arkady Dvorkovich, President of the International Chess Federation, Sheikh Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Mualla, Vice President of the International Federation, Hussein Abdullah Al Khouri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Chess and Mind Games Club, Mohammed Al Mudhahka, President of the Qatar Chess Federation, former world champion Vishwanathan Anand, First Vice President of the International Chess Federation, and a number of officials from the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan received the commemorative gold medal from Arkady Dvorkovich, on the occasion of the centenary celebrations and the lighting of the torch in Abu Dhabi, before it reached its final destination in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, coinciding with the launch of the 2024 Chess Olympiad scheduled from September 10 to 23.

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan also participated in launching the exhibition matches, on the sidelines of the ceremony, with the participation of Mohammed Al-Mudhahka and the African and Arab champion, the international grandmaster Ahmed Adly, against 15 players at the same time.

The President of the International Chess Federation stressed that the game of chess in the country is developing, thanks to the support it receives and the increasing interest in it, expressing his happiness with what he saw of the great passion of the participants in the 30th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival.

Hussein Abdullah Al Khouri said that the celebration of lighting the torch in Abu Dhabi, on the occasion of the centenary of the International Federation, in the presence of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan and senior officials, achieved great momentum that consolidates the great position of the UAE and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in organizing and hosting international sporting events.