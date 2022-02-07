Dubai (WAM)

The Republic of Mozambique celebrated its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai, yesterday, in the presence of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai, and His Excellency Carlos Agostinho do Rosario, Prime Minister and the accompanying official delegation. The flag raising ceremony was held in Al Wasl Square, along with activities that reflected the culture of this ancient African country. His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, and Najeeb Mohammed Al-Ali, Executive Director of the Office of the Commissioner-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, welcomed Carlos Agostinho do Rosario upon his arrival at the international event. His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan stressed: “The Mozambique Pavilion consolidates its position as a young country with a forward-looking outlook with a clear vision towards sustainable, achievable goals and highlights the initiatives it launched in the field of agriculture, including sustainable food production, and also promotes its abundant natural resources. and broad prospects for investment in the country. He added, “The UAE is proud of the flourishing bilateral relations that bind it with Mozambique, and the effective partnerships built on these relations between the two countries in the fields of education and project development. We are fully confident that Mozambique’s participation in (Expo 2020 Dubai) holds great opportunities for continued cooperation. among us across various areas of common priority.” His Excellency Carlos Agostinho de Rosario said: “The Republic of Mozambique, the UAE and with us countries in the world share a common vision on the need for active support for economic, social and sustainable development, and we focus in (Expo Dubai) on topics based on sustainable development that take into account the Taking into account the present and the future, which is reflected in the slogan (sustainable management of nature…the best legacy for future generations); So we focus on agriculture, fishing, manufacturing, energy, infrastructure, tourism and transport logistics.” After his tour of the Mozambique pavilion, he added, “Our participation in (Expo 2020 Dubai) is very important because we introduce Mozambique to the world and take the world to Mozambique. We came here to strengthen relations of cooperation with the UAE, and we would like to increase economic cooperation with this great country, and with the world.” Entire. In the past fifty years, the technological developments in the UAE have been very striking, and we would like to increase our technological cooperation, so that the two countries can develop in a sustainable way.”