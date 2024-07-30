His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended this evening the reception hosted by Ahmed Tazi, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to the UAE, on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the accession of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco, to the throne.

The ceremony, which was held at Bab Al Qasr Hotel in Abu Dhabi, was attended by a number of senior officials, members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the country, and a crowd of members of the Moroccan community residing in the country.

In his speech on this occasion, the Moroccan Ambassador praised the strong relations between the two brotherly peoples and the keenness of the leaderships of the two countries to strengthen them in various fields, stressing that the exemplary fraternal relations between the UAE and the Kingdom of Morocco are witnessing continuous development in all fields, which have been consolidated since the era of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and King Hassan II (may God bless their souls).