Ibrahim Saleem (Abu Dhabi)

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, expressed his appreciation for the care the award received from the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and the support of his His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, which pushed the award forward to assume its leading position on the local, Arab and international levels, He contributed to strengthening the UAE’s role in serving the date palm tree and agricultural innovation around the world.

This came during a virtual press conference held by Dr. Abdel Wahab Zayed, Secretary General of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, yesterday, via the virtual platform (zoom), in the presence of Dr. Hilal Hamid Saed Al Kaabi, a member of the award’s board of trustees, and a number of members of the scientific committee of the award.

During the press conference, Dr. Abdel-Wahab announced the winners of the award, in its thirteenth session, as follows:

Distinguished Studies and Modern Technology Category:

Dr.. Sarah Salon «Research and Development Department» Hadassah Medical Organization – State of Israel, Research title: Origins and visions in the date palms of Judea based on genetic analysis of the cultivation of ancient seeds and formal studies, and the category of pioneering development and production projects “50/50”: “Bogebel Foundation for the Improvement of the Date Palm Sector Tunisia – Republic of Tunisia, and the International Center for Agricultural Research in Arid Zones and Arid Lands (ICARDA), the development of sustainable date palm production systems in the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council, partnerships between public and private production for the manufacture and marketing of vibrant date palms, and a class of pioneering and advanced innovations to serve the agricultural sector equally. Ben »:« Taiba Engineering Industries Company – United Arab Emirates. Date palm and date machinery and equipment – design and manufacture of Taiba Engineering Industries Company, Aqeel Hadi Abdul Wahid, College of Agriculture – University of Basra, the Republic of Iraq, designing and building a smart electronic insemination machine for date palms and controlling them from a distance using the IOT Internet.

Outstanding personality

In the category of Distinguished Personality in the Field of Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation (50/50): a. Dr.. Muhammad Hash Muhammad Abdullah, the Spanish Republic. And dr. Walid Abdul-Ghani Cake – Syrian Arab Republic.

28 countries

Dr. Hilal Hamid Saed Al-Kaabi said: The number of applicants reached 153 candidates representing 28 countries around the world, as the distinguished research and studies category recorded the highest participation rate, as usual, with 56 participants, followed by the pioneering innovations category with 42 participants, the distinguished personality category of 30 participants, and the development projects category. 20 participants, noting that the methodology of work in the Secretariat of the Award is characterized by high transparency and complete neutrality.

He added that the wheel of the award has not stopped, and a series of virtual scientific lectures have been launched on the (ZOOM) platform. It reached 17 scientific lectures, with the participation of a group of international experts, and recorded an average restriction of 69 researchers and experts in each lecture, representing 23 countries in the world.