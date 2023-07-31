His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, today offered condolences on the death of the late Saif Rashid Hamar Ain.

During his visit to the condolence council in Al Nadiyah area in Ras Al Khaimah, His Excellency expressed his sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to the sons and relatives of the deceased, praying to God Almighty to bestow His mercy on him, dwell him in His spacious gardens, and inspire his family and relatives patience and solace.

Condolences were also offered by Sheikh Omar bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Head of the Customs Department, Sheikh Jamal bin Saqr bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Sheikh Sultan bin Jamal bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Director of the Citizens Affairs Department at the Amiri Diwan in Ras Al Khaimah, and Sheikh Saqr bin Jamal bin Saqr Al Qasimi, along with a number of dignitaries, officials and mourners in the country and a number of GCC countries.