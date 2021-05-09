Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Receive His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, in his palace, Ambassador Adriana Bolaños Argita, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Costa Rica.

His Excellency welcomed Ambassador Adriana Bolaños Argita and her accompanying delegation, and they discussed strengthening relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Costa Rica in a way that serves common interests, and they exchanged views on a number of issues of common interest. The two sides reviewed the UAE’s efforts aimed at presenting an exceptional version of the World Expo on the country’s soil, in a way that strengthens joint international cooperation to face global challenges and build a better world that achieves global peace and prosperity.

The two sides also discussed developments of the “Covid-19” pandemic on the regional and international arenas, and the efforts of the two friendly countries to confront the repercussions of the emerging corona virus. His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan stressed that the UAE, under the guidance of its wise leadership, is keen to strengthen joint cooperation with all countries of the world, based on its firm values ​​and principles based on solidarity, tolerance and peace for a bright future for all. He said: The relations between the UAE and Costa Rica are developing and deepening, thanks to the support and patronage of the leaderships of the two friendly countries, in a way that meets the aspirations of their peoples towards further progress and prosperity in various fields. His Excellency added that the participation of the friendly Republic of Costa Rica in the exhibition «Expo 2020 Dubai» reflects the depth of the strategic relations between the two countries and their aspiration to provide effective participation in this global event capable of charting a better future for future generations through an inspiring platform that brings the world together under one umbrella. For her part, Ambassador Adriana Bolaños Argita affirmed her country’s keenness to enhance joint cooperation with the UAE in various fields, in order to push the efforts to strengthen partnership ties between the two friendly countries to broader horizons. She said: Her country is looking forward to an important participation in the exhibition «Expo 2020 Dubai», praising the efforts and preparations to host this global event, which reflects the position of the UAE as a global leader and its determination to present a unique version of the global Expo that will contribute to shaping the features of a more prosperous future for the countries of the world. .