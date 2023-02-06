Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, accompanied by His Excellency Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, on the sidelines of the Global Summit for Tolerance and Human Fraternity, reviewed the mural of religions, which includes a historical series on the 23 licensed places of worship for non-Muslims in the emirate. .

The participation of the Department of Community Development in cooperation with the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence and the Council of Muslim Elders in this event is an opportunity to highlight the efforts of the capital, Abu Dhabi, as a global destination for tolerance and religious diversity among its various segments, and an affirmation of the role and principles of the Document of Human Fraternity, which represented a joint declaration urging peace and coexistence among all human beings, and an acknowledgment of We are all members of one human family.

The mural includes the history of licensed non-Muslim places of worship in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which the Department of Community Development has licensed in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

In this regard, the head of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, said: We celebrate in conjunction with the International Day of Human Fraternity with the most prominent religious leaders in the world. All members of society and calls for prudence and wisdom in dealing with all people, in order to inculcate a culture of peace, dialogue and coexistence in different cultures and sects.

Al-Khaili added that the department was established to be a governmental entity that contributes to ensuring that places of worship for non-Muslims adhere to the conditions, procedures and policies that must be followed, in cooperation and coordination with all partners from government agencies, which will enable it to carry out its activities specified for it by regulations and laws, with ease and smoothness, and in accordance with It preserves the rights of citizens of all religions and sects, and today Abu Dhabi has become a leading and civilized model in spreading the concepts of tolerance and community cohesion, as the country embraces more than 200 nationalities of different religions, races and cultures, while everyone enjoys the care and attention of the leadership and people of the Emirates, forming a main pillar in The comprehensive and sustainable development scene that our country is witnessing in all fields, as they are an integral part of the country’s societal fabric.

Stressing that our wise leadership had a pioneering role in spreading the values ​​of peace and coexistence, to serve all humanity, pointing out that the UAE has an honorable record in spreading the concepts of tolerance and human coexistence at the regional and global levels, so that our country today has become a global capital of tolerance, and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi has emerged As a civilized human center in which many cultures and multiple religions interact, the community has realized that the UAE’s commitment to its national identity does not conflict with respect for foreign religions and cultures, and it has become necessary to recognize those cultures and the communication and integration they offer with the local and international community.

For his part, the Secretary-General of the Council of Muslim Elders, Counselor Mohamed Abdel Salam, stated, We are pleased to cooperate with the Department of Community Development in reviewing the history of places of worship for non-Muslims in Abu Dhabi. The distinguished UAE, as a global center for tolerance, cohesion and coexistence.

He added that the mural represents the history of religious diversity in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which proves to the whole world the keenness of the UAE leadership and people to consolidate the principles of brotherhood, interdependence and solidarity, which the founding father, Zayed Al Khair, may God rest his soul in peace, instilled in all of our hearts and thoughts. The UAE has established concepts of social cohesion and coexistence, and has been keen to respect and promote cultural pluralism, as it has become today a safe home for all residents of its land.

On this occasion, the Council of Muslim Elders calls on all peoples of the world to celebrate the International Day of Human Fraternity through the practical application of the sublime human values ​​stipulated in the Document of Human Fraternity, the most prominent of which are the values ​​of goodness, justice, love, peace and coexistence.