Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended this evening the reception hosted by Sharif Mohamed Fouad Al-Badawi, Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the country, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the July 23 Revolution.

The ceremony, which was held at the Fairmont Bab Al Bahr Hotel in Abu Dhabi, was attended by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, a number of senior officials in the state and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the state and members of the Egyptian community residing in the UAE. .

In his speech on this occasion, Ambassador Sherif Al-Badawi said that the relations between Egypt and the UAE over the past decades have witnessed remarkable leaps that reflect the strength of these relations based on the principles of brotherhood and whose foundations laid by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and walk on his path, the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, and continues to support His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and his brothers, Their Highnesses, the rulers of the Emirates.

He added that the UAE and Egypt share exceptional relations based on the love and familiarity that unites the two brotherly peoples, which have recorded great development during the past decades, praising the efforts of the UAE in dealing with the Covid pandemic and its ability to provide an exemplary experience in facing health challenges.

He noted the specificity of relations between the UAE and Egypt and the congruence of attitudes towards the challenges of the current stage, and stressed that coordination between Cairo and Abu Dhabi is in the interest of joint Arab action, and pointed to the growth of Emirati investments in Egypt to more than 20 billion dollars and the increase in the volume of trade exchange between Egypt and the UAE to 7 billions of dollars annually.



