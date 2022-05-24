Nahuel Molina is already one of the most sought-after wingers in Europe and in this transfer market the proposals are going to accumulate. The 24-year-old winger from Udinese has come into his own in his second season with the team and is already has aroused the interest of several important clubs, including Atlético, with the approval of Simeone. Juventus and Arsenal are also watching him. However, his club will not give him away and, according to information coming from Italy, he is asking for 30 million for him.

The Argentine has shone in Serie A, where he has achieved seven goals and five assists in 25 games, Important figures for a lane player who does frequently attack. Olocip, based on artificial intelligence data, also highlights it as the best crosser of the team and the second best finisher. It gives a market value of 10 million euros.

The right side is one of the positions that Atlético has to reinforce yes or yes. Trippier’s departure left a hole in January and the club decided to sign Wass as an emergency solution. (Already then, Molina was surveyed) and wait until summer to make an important investment. Now the Argentine, a regular with his national team, is an option and the rojiblanca entity has already held talks lately with Udinese by De Paul and by Nehuénloaned to the Italian team.