Nahuel Molina (Embalse, Argentina, 24 years old), was the most priority signing for Diego Simeone due to the need to find the long-awaited replacement for Kieran Trippier that would allow Marcos Llorente to return to midfield. Coming from Udinese in exchange for some 20 million euros, this winger converted to a full-back and champion of the 2021 Copa América debuts this afternoon in Getafe (7:30 p.m., Movistar LaLiga) in official competition with an Atlético that intends to recover the signs that two years ago seasons led him to become champion.

Ask. What is Reservoir like?

Response. It is my childhood, my family, my friends, my place in the world. It is a town between mountains, with a lake… I like that peace that it has. I spent my childhood in the lake, I played, I fished, although I was more or less good at it. We played soccer in the town club, like my father, my brothers and my cousins, my family is very soccer-loving. I have beautiful memories and whenever I can I return to enjoy everything and everyone.

P. He left there at the age of 11 to go to Barcelona Argentina, a sports project created by Barça and Boca Juniors that ended up taking over the club xeneize.

R. He was very young, I don’t remember much if he stood out from the others. More than standing out, he enjoyed it. Then things went by themselves. I had no idea that he was leaving my house, my family, my friends… Later, over the years, it was difficult for me not to be with them on certain dates.

P. Was it with the responsibility of being a professional soccer player to support your family as happened to your partner Ángel Correa?

R. My intention was always to be able to lend a hand to my family, but I always had the support of my parents, their advice so that I could enjoy myself and, if my dream was to be a footballer, not have to carry that weight. Obviously, helping them was always important, my parents worked to give us the best they could and today it’s my turn. My mother is employed at a school and my father worked at the City Hall and now at a nuclear power plant.

P. What did the time at a club so closely related to Barcelona’s style of play bring you?

R. I was there for two years and that was where I learned a lot about football itself. They tried to teach us the methodology of Barça, the game of position, the speed of circulation, it was different from what was played in Argentina, that’s why I always say that I learned a lot there. I was twice in Barcelona training, the speed was different, they were players with a different capacity, it was a nice experience.

P. Did the speed of the ball surprise you in the rounds?

R. Yes, totally, it still surprises me today that I have to play for Atlético. The quality of the players and the speed at which they play and decisions are made are also different from Italy.

P. You were a winger, at what point did you become a winger?

R. I played higher up, as a winger or midfielder with different coaches that I had in the lower categories of Boca Juniors. Before going up to the second team, they already put me on the side.

P. At that stage he had Negro Ibarra as coach, an institution as an offensive side.

R. It was very important because I had just entered that position and he gave me a lot of advice. From the beginning I always had to improve defensively because I was very offensive and he advised me to order myself, to be more aggressive in scoring and to keep the line with the rest of the defense because I was more clueless not having those concepts from a young age.

P. Was he a dribbling winger or was he breaking for speed?

R. It was more of throwing down a wall and going into space at speed.

P. With Marcos Llorente he is destined to set up a partnership.

R. Yes, but not only with him, with anyone who plays. Companies depend on day-to-day work because they lead you to meet your teammates and to know what the coach asks of you so that everything is more natural in games.

P. He has a Brazilian shot.

R. I always liked practicing it from a very young age, I was improving it and last season in Udinese I scored goals (10 in two years and seven assists).

P. You recently had a talk with Simeone, what do you ask of him?

R. Let him play calmly, respecting what he asks of us both in defense and attack. He was correcting me, modifying things that he did differently or adding them for me to do. I’ve been very comfortable since I arrived, all his coaching staff and my teammates have also advised me so that I adapt as quickly as possible to what they have been working on for so long and can give my level. Everything will depend on the opponent, how he attacks and how we want to attack.

P. Will you have less freedom to attack with Simeone?

R. The freedom to attack depends on the game, on what the coach prepares and on each play, it doesn’t just depend on whether the coach gives me the chance or not. It also depends on how I read the game to be able to attack. I think it goes more on that side than having freedom or not. I try to accommodate myself to what I think is best for the team in each situation, it’s not the same playing with Llorente or De Paul, who are different. I have to understand their movements and what the coach asks for.

P. The World Cup is in November and the slogan in the locker room is to play a 14-game League before the date in Qatar.

R. It’s a strange season, but I think this part of the beginning is very important for the preparation of the World Cup. We have to work hard now for the club, think about adding everything important and then, when the date of the World Cup arrives, be prepared.

P. How do you see Messi?

R. I see it well, he is working with PSG to face this confusing season for everyone. As an Argentine it is a privilege to play and share with him. He gives you peace of mind, for many years he has shown his level and his way of playing and watching football.

P. Does it force you to give him a bad pass?

R. It imposes on me to fail a pass because of my mentality, regardless of it being him, but it does impose on you because of the presence he has on the court.

