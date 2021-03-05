The match in Cornellà began with smoke, the one that sneaked into the stadium through the flares of the Curva, and ended with a fire. The one who comes upon him Espanyol after having to play outnumbered for almost an hour for the expulsion of Dídac, and of stumble upon a goal from Nahuel that now endangers the direct promotion place of parakeets, while Oviedo, at least, continues to add.

The game really started before it started. On the one hand, because Vicente Moreno had played so much misleading that no one guessed the ownership of Raúl de Tomás, limping from knee pain. On the other, because about 200 members of the Curva received the coach parakeet, between flares and chants, upon arrival at the RCDE Stadium.

The spirits were noted in a outpouring Espanyol, which derived very early, at nine minutes, in the 1-0, An incorporation of Lluís, a right-handed side guard due to an injury to Óscar Gil, derived in a dry kick from De Tomás, who repelled Femenías as best he could so that Melendo beat him, claiming, as against Sporting the previous day, in his second consecutive title after much fallow.

Little by little he was recomposing himself Oviedo, who was already guarding the parrots when Dídac was expelled, in the 38th minute, for an entry from behind to the ankle of Juanjo Nieves that Trujillo Suárez had initially considered worthy of yellow, but that Ais Reig urged him to check from the VAR. Rigorous, to say the least, for a Espanyol who supposedly had used Monday to complain to the Federation and the referees about their decisions. If it actually did, it had little effect.

He handled with some ease and with a daring 4-3-2 the inferiority Espanyol, which placed Cabrera in the band, until Ziganda admitted Nahuel, who culminated a vertiginous counterattack with a great goal all over the squad.

Far from accepting the 1-1, or giving up the attack, Vicente Moreno opted for the epic with the entry of Dimata or that of Melamed by Lluís, although the heroic did not come, to top it all Pol Lozano was injured seconds after entering the grass, and now the second place is in danger, which remains in the hands of Almería.