Nahuel Guzmán Palomeque joined the team of tigers prior to the 2014 Apertura tournament, in which Tigres qualified for the Copa Libertadores and played the league final against the Águilas del América. He is already a living legend in the squad of San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León and just in the match corresponding to date number five, against the Hidrorayos del Necaxa, he equaled Federico Vilar as the foreign goalkeeper with the most zeros saved in history. of Mexican soccer.
For this reason, everyone even insinuates that Nahuel Guzmán could leave the Tigres team, they almost always say: to say goodbye to Newell’s from Argentina, the fans shudder and feel afraid. And how are they not going to be afraid of the possibility of seeing one of the best goalkeepers in the history of Mexican soccer leave their team?
In an interview for ESPN, David Faitelson asked Nahuel Guzmán about the final part of his career. Would you go to MLS? he asked her directly. To which the ‘Patón’ replied as follows:
“Yes, I do consider it. First, because it would be that I am doing something well, and because it would give indications that I am still valid. It is not easy for a team to come looking for us as players if you are not doing something well. On that side I would consider it, and well today there is a family issue that must also be taken into account in those types of decisions”
– Nahuel Guzman.
It must be remembered that Nahuel Guzmán has a very good relationship with ‘Tata’ Martino, he has even directed it. And even with Lionel Messi himself. It would not be unreasonable to see him in Miami in the coming years.
#Nahuel #Guzmáns #statement #Tigres #fans #tremble
