The experienced Argentine goalkeeper of the Tigres UANL, Nahuel Guzman, had an outstanding 2023 within its participation in the Clausura and Apertura 2023 of Liga MX. The goalkeeper has been a fundamental piece of the club since his arrival in 2014 until today.
Although, as is customary, his 'Nahueladas' cannot be missed, those unfortunate situations where he loses control of his emotions and ends up affecting the team, the reality is that on a sporting level, the balance ends up tipping in the positive.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
According to the balance of the Liga MX in 2023, the Argentine was the player with the most minutes played in the two semesters of competition (Clausura and Apertura), adding a total of 4,130.
However, that was not the only aspect that led the 'Paton', also managed to be the goalkeeper with the most saves, after registering 143 in the two semesters.
It is worth mentioning that Guzman It was part of the championship that Tigres UANL obtained this year, precisely in the Clausura 2023 tournament, when they defeated Chivas at the Akron Stadium in the Clausura 2023.
In addition, he was once again a finalist in the Apertura 2023, but this time they could not beat Club América where the player ended up being expelled from the game in extra time. However, in the end his participation bore good results, putting one more trophy in the showcases of the San Nicolás de los Garza team.
#Nahuel #Guzman39s #outstanding #numbers
Leave a Reply