In the middle of the week Club América conquered the Champions Cup in the United States to Columbus Crew and the controversy broke out, after the obscene celebrations of various elements of the azulcrema technical staff, once the goalkeeper of the Tigres UANL Club ironically commented on this situation, as he considered that said situation would have been magnified if he had carried it out.
The controversial Argentine goalkeeper has not held anything back in recent months and has come out to make controversial statements on different topics and hitting hard at the American environment, because he knows that he has a sector that does not like him because of the way he behaves on the fields. except for sports.
It was through a comment on his Instagram account, which Nahuel Guzman He questioned the actions of the Águilas celebrations, ironically saying that he would have already been “arrested” if he had been involved in said controversy.
“I get to do half of the gestures they do there and they take me into custody,” he posted.
The reality is that since the arrival of the Argentine goalkeeper to Nuevo León in 2014, he has been considered one of the best goalkeepers in Mexican soccer and has become a multi-time champion, being a key part of the cats to become a team of the era.
