Just a few weeks ago, in a podcast in which Nahuel Guzmán had Adrián Marcelo and 'Bandido' Diamante as guests, the feline goalkeeper said that he preferred to end his career with the Monterrey Soccer Club instead of Rosario Central, although he later added that he would be like a kind of infiltrator, making it clear that his love for the Tigers It is something unconditional.
However, at the beginning of this week something happened that the media tried to hide (at the request of the board, perhaps), but which ended up becoming too obvious. In a morning practice,
'Patón' Guzmán and the feline strategist Robert Dante Siboldi had a heated discussion that ended in blows.
This caused the man from Rosario to not only decide to put an end to his relationship with the Tigres (weeks before the Clausura 2024 tournament begins), but also to sign for the bitter rival: the Rayados del Monterrey.
As if this were not already enough of a problem for the fans of the 'U' of Nuevo León, days after the lawsuit between Nahuel and Robert, when they realized that the situation had become unsustainable, and with the board giving them absolute support To Siboldi, the leaders of Tigres: André-Pierre Gignac and Guido Pizarro, expressed solidarity with their friend Nahuel Guzmán and are already looking for a team, either in the Liga Mx itself or abroad.
Another destination could be the moon or even Saturn, since none of this happened, innocent little dove. It was all an April Fool's Day joke. There is Nahuel for a while, although his rivals do not like this news so much.
