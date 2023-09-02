Nahuel Guzman He is one of the most controversial players in Mexican soccer.. The Argentine goalkeeper is a spectacle on the field, but you also have to listen to him when he speaks. On more than one occasion, “Patón” has made it clear that his goal was to retire with Newell’s Old Boys, the team he loves.
However, recently the South American goalkeeper has left open the possibility of ending his professional career with Tigres. In the last few hours, a rumor emerged that placed Guzmán in Major League Soccer (MLS).but Nahuel Guzman I would seriously consider playing in American soccer?
The 37-year-old spoke clearly on this subject in a conversation with journalist David Faitelson.
The Argentine goalkeeper indicated that he currently has a two-year contract pending with the UANL team, but left open the possibility of playing in the MLS once this relationship ends.
“Yes, I do consider it (a possible arrival in the MLS). First, because it would be that I am doing something right and because it would give indications that I am still valid (…) On that side, I would consider it and, well, today there is a family issue that must also be taken into account in these types of decisions”
– Nahuel Guzman
At one point in the conversation, Nahuel Guzmán indicated that he is not yet contemplating retirement and that physically he feels good, so he would not consider hanging up his boots until he was 40 years old.
