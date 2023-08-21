Sunday August 20, 2023 was a round day for the tigers. They thrashed 3-0 away from Necaxaspoiling his centenary celebration, Sebastián Córdova returned to ownership in a wonderful way, André-Pierre Gignac reached 190 goals with the Tigres team (he is already just one goal away from equaling Ricardo Pelaez and entering the top ten scorers in Mexico) and Nahuel Guzmán achieved a new record in Mexican soccer.
The feline goalkeeper, who arrived at the Tigres for the 2014 Apertura tournament, now has 139 games without conceding a goal, thus tying the mark achieved by Federico Vilar as a foreign goalkeeper with the most zeros saved since he arrived in the country.
Nahuel Guzmán arrived to change the face of the institution. He took revenge on others as his own and has practically won everything with the auriazul jacket. Finalist of the MX league in his first tournament playing in Mexico, finalist in 2015 of the Copa Libertadores; champion and featured in the 2015 Apertura tournament, saving important penalties in the shootout against cougars. Hero in the Christmas final stopping everything in front of the America; champion at BBVA on December 10 against stripedfigure in Lion in 2019, CONCACAF champion in 202, world finalist in 2022 and current Mexican soccer champion after defeating Chivas in the final of the Clausura 2023 tournament, recently in May.
Beyond the saves, what makes Nahuel Guzmán a hero is his unwavering personality at times when footballers have to shut down. Leader without badge; DT from the three white sticks. One of the two foreign archers with the most saved zeros. He only lacks the record for most minutes without conceding a goal with the Tigres team, which belongs to Enrique Palos.
