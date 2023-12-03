After a month of his last official activity, the French striker and scorer, André-Pierre Gignac He is shaping up to be a starter in the second leg of the quarterfinals against Club Puebla, however, with everything and what he represents the all-time top scorer of the feline institution, the Frenchman is treated as one more on and off the field by his companions.
This was stated by his teammate and friend, the controversial Argentine goalkeeper, Nahuel Guzmanwho treats him and demands of him as just another element.
“I see André as one of us, little of what I said just now, he contributes from his place and experience, on and off the field, but my responsibility is also to see him as one more, demand him as one more and commit him as one.” more, in addition to speaking to him as one more”
– Nahuel Guzmán.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Guzman He treats all his companions in the same way and does not put them on an altar. Gignac. The scorer is coming back from two weeks of recovery after suffering a relapse of his pubic injury.
“He is one more component of this squad that surely, for those outside who are not there on a daily basis or the rivals, perhaps, represents André’s image a little more. But he has been beyond not training football these days; He shared in the locker room, being close to the team, being part of the talks and we know what he can contribute and he knows it, I am grateful to be able to be among so many players but putting the focus on Seba or André is not fair,” he noted.
He emphasized that it is not fair to put or remove pressure on Gignaca player who has demonstrated his quality in all these years in Mexican soccer.
He ‘Paton‘ considers the San Nicolás de los Garza team as a rival to beat due to their current champion label, as well as the growth they have had in recent years where they have been able to win many domestic and international championships.
“We are one of the rivals to beat, because of what we have generated in recent years, for being the last champion, for the growth that the institution has tended and because in recent times Mexican players have joined, that opens the door doors to many players from other teams to show themselves. But the focus today is on Sunday’s game against Puebla, where for us it is a key and decisive game, seeing it that way will lead us to pay attention to what is played tomorrow,” he stated.
#Nahuel #Guzmán #takes #extra #pressure #key #Tigres #UANL #player