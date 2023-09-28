During the spring of 2023 few would have imagined what Tigers I would be about to live. With Marco Antonio: the ‘Chima’ Ruíz, Tigres could not rescue a single point playing at home, the league seemed lost and in CONCAF the doubt was gigantic.
Robert Dante Siboldi arrived, however, and changed the face of the team. In less than five months the feline squad has made the Olympic round three times: Liga Mx, Campeón de Campeones and now also the Campeones Cup.
Los Angeles FC sold the defeat dearly. They stretched the game to penalties, and yet, in that instance, Tigres asserted its hierarchy, and with Nahuel Guzmán as its figure, the team once again became champion.
The first team to win this tournament was Tigres precisely. Who beat Toronto 3-1 and concretized what was normal at that time: the supremacy of the Liga Mx over those of the MLS. But these days things are different.
During the Leagues Cup, the Mexican clubs had a bad time. The first three places went to MLS teams; Rayados left the tournament humiliated and Tigres gave thanks from the round of 16.
Tonight’s victory alleviates to a certain extent the wounded pride of a country passionate about soccer, but which in recent years has given up some ground to the Americans. Tigres is the only Mexican team that has won the Campeones CUP.
