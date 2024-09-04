After missing eleven Liga MX matches, Nahuel Guzmán will be able to return to the starting lineup with Tigres UANL in the matchday 7 of the Apertura 2024 tournament against Atlético de San Luis. During this time, the veteran Argentine goalkeeper also recovered from an operation on his right knee.
‘El Patón’ was suspended by the Disciplinary Commission after using a laser from a box at the Gigante de Acero stadium and directing it towards the players on the field during the Clásico Regio against Rayados de Monterrey in April of this year. The match ended in a three-goal draw.
Nahuel Guzmán has not played an official Liga MX match since March 9, when Tigres played Club América at the Azteca Stadium. Despite this time of inactivity in the Mexican league, ‘Patón’ will not return out of rhythm.
Coach Veljko Paunovic took advantage of the 2024 Leagues Cup to give the goalkeeper minutes so he can regain his competitive rhythm. During this competition, Guzmán played a total of five matches (three in the group stage, in addition to the round of 32 and round of 16 of the competition organized by Major League Soccer and Liga MX).
During his suspension, Guzmán’s position was filled by Carlos Felipe Rodríguez and youngster Fernando Tapia.
