😏🏆 “I FELT THAT THERE WAS SOMETHING PENDING HERE, THAT WE HAD BEEN OWED AND TODAY WE COLLECTED IT”

Nahuel Guzmán had his 2017 revenge! 🔥

🚨 “THEY SAID BIG FUCKS AND WE CLOSED THE ORTO TO ALL OF THEM”#LUP pic.twitter.com/24D786VdRp

— FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) May 29, 2023