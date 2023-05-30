To everyone’s surprise, the UANL Tigres prevailed against Club Deportivo Guadalajara 2-3 at home this weekend in the grand final, for which they were crowned with the Clausura 2023 tournament title and achieved their eighth League championship MX, being six of them from the Opening 2011 to the present.
The group of San Nicolás de los Garza took the caste when it seemed that the box of Veljko Paunovic they were 45 minutes away from glory, after losing 2-0 at halftime, but for the complementary part they equalized the score and accomplished the comeback in extra time. Without a doubt, the changes he made Robert Dante Siboldi They were key to the change in attitude and performance of the team that turned to the offense looking for the scores.
Yes ok sebastian cordova He had a great game scoring one of the goals just like André-Pierre Gignac and the captain Guido Pizarro He scored the comeback goal, Nahuel Guzmán was a fundamental part of coming out ahead in the match and showed that despite all his flaws he is a Mexican soccer legend by winning his fifth domestic championship in Mexico.
After getting their pass to the grand final by eliminating the Águilas, it seemed that everything was set for those from Guadalajara to keep the title, but for the auriazul goalkeeper that was not enough to give up and they managed to do the Olympic tour in the Akron.
“They wanted to underestimate us, we’re going to leave it there. As long as I keep going around the rivals’ field, they’re all going to continue to be angry with me. So, today the field was a party, it was incredible, I want to thank all the people who came today and to the one that awaits us in Monterrey.”
– Nahuel Guzman.
The auriazul team was able to avenge the final lost in the Clausura 2017 when they fell on that occasion in Akron against the Rebaño Sagrado de Matias Almeyda.
“Soccer has something very nice that is the possibility of revenge. We knew that in a moment it would arrive. Personally, I felt that there was something pending here (Akron Stadium), that we had something left. Today we were able to collect it, I think. The debt is settled on this pitch”, added the Argentine goalkeeper.
