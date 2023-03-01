Nahuel Guzmán is a goalkeeper who, without a doubt, has left an indelible mark both in Tigres and in Liga MX. The Argentine goalkeeper came to Mexican soccer in mid-2014 and has four league titles to his credit, three champions, one Concacaf Champions League and one runner-up in the Club World Cup.
‘El Patón’ has made history with the UANL team and week after week he continues to break and set new records. The 37-year-old goalkeeper, originally from Rosario, is one game away from completing 400 appearances with the cat team, taking into account all official competitions.
Guzmán will be the fourth footballer to reach 400 games played with Tigres, after Hugo Ayala, Jesús Dueñas and the historic Tomás Boy. In the duel against Necaxa, which will take place this Friday, March 3, the Argentine goalkeeper will achieve this historic mark.
Of course, the Tigres goalkeeper is still very far from the mark of the goalkeeper with the most games played in the MX League. This record belongs to Óscar ‘Conejo’ Pérez, who played a total of 741 official duels with six different teams. In second place is Oswaldo Sánchez, who has 725 duels with four clubs.
In third place on this list is José de Jesús Corona. ‘Chuy’, who is still active and defends the Cruz Azul goal, has 494 games with Cruz Azul, 173 with Tecos de la UAG and 47 with Atlas.
#Nahuel #Guzmán #record #Liga
