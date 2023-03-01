2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣3️⃣… here I am. I am grateful to be able to continue doing what I enjoy so much ⚽️.

1st Match, 1st Win, 1st 0️⃣ pic.twitter.com/EeNMy7j1Yb

— Nahuel.I.Guzman (@PatonGuzman) January 9, 2023