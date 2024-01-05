IT LOOKS UNVIABLE ❌🐯

The rumors about Keylor Navas to Tigres UANL continue, despite looking like an unlikely signing

The Turkish Ekrem Konur maintains that the U maintains interest in Navas, who ends his contract with PSG in June 2024… But Nahuel Guzmán does not see a way out. pic.twitter.com/shr9XBTZgp

— Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) January 5, 2024