In recent days the name of Keylor Navas has been heard in the Liga MX environment, more specifically, a possible arrival in the ranks of the Tigres de la UANL. This is because the Costa Rican goalkeeper is about to terminate his contract with PSG this winter market, since right now he is the third goalkeeper in terms of roles within the club and Luis Enrique's position is not to count a bit with the veteran winner of everything with Real Madrid.
Added to Keylor's imminent change of pace, the information coincided with the desire of Newell's of Argentina to bring Nahuel Guzmán back to their ranks, a movement being analyzed by the goalkeeper, but that is one hundred percent ruled out, therefore, Automatically, it eliminates any option for the team from the north of the country to make any move for Navas.
Nahuel has a contract with Tigres until the summer of 2025 and the idea of the club from the north of the country is not only for the goalkeeper to stay with the team until that date, in fact, the board is cooking up a contract extension for the goalkeeper who, despite His experience continues to make him the best goalkeeper in Liga MX for many. The idea of the UANL team is clear, Guzmán is one of the three best footballers in the team's history and there is no other valid scenario other than retirement with the club.
#Nahuel #Guzmán #leave #Tigres #Keylor #Navas #ruled
