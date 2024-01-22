It is expected that Brian Rodríguez's future will be resolved in the following days. The winger has an offer from Fiorentina in Italy and the reality is that the desire of both the player and those around him is to make the leap in quality to Europe, since he knows that right now within America he will be a substitute, while In Serie A they offer him minutes of play and the option to grow much more on the pitch.
In Coapa they analyze the movement and it gives the impression that the board could agree to the sale of the winger, since of all the players with an offer from Europe, Rodríguez is the only one who today has a replacement role with André Jardine. The representatives of the 'rayito' are trying to convince Santiago Baños to give the green light to the sale of Brian, so much so that they have put a footballer on the table as an immediate replacement.
In the last few hours it has been confirmed that Nahitan Nández has been offered to América by Rodríguez's entourage, which is the same one that manages the current Cagliari player.
Sources assure that Brian's representatives have promised to facilitate the arrival of the Uruguayan legend to the Eagles if they are accessible with the sale of the winger. At the same time, it is reported that Nández's offer is not of much interest to the people of the Liga MX champion, since he is a midfielder who does the same as dos Santos, Fidalgo, Sánchez and Valdés himself, an unnecessary piece.
