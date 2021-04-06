Return to La Roja: “I am very well, as long as I can return to the National Team I am happy. I cannot ask for more than to be here. Among the best it is always good. It is true that it has not been an easy year, first with the pandemic and then with the injury. I had a hard time picking up my pace after so many months but as of January I began to feel very well. I am comfortable again, enjoying playing a lot. I have good feelings and what I want is to continue enjoying here. It is always a luxury to be able to train and That requires you to be at the level. To continue giving cane to try to come always “.

Absence: “I have been with Jorge since I was 15 years old, we have always had a lot of confidence to be able to speak. Throughout these months, as before with the injury or the pandemic, we have spoken a lot, we have had conversations. I do not think I have to give me any kind of explanations for my absence. I am aware of my situation. And what was the level of the teammates and the league. I knew I had to continue with my thing. I was very calm, I focused on having good feelings and enjoy. I knew that things could be coming. It was still a bit of a surprise to come back. Now to hold on tight and keep working because I don’t want to let go of this ship. “

Jenni and Esther: “The level of the teammates makes you demand more of yourself. We follow the Iberdrola League and we are aware of this level and the goals that are scored. I am very happy for them. We are a team in which each one works individually to make it difficult for the coach “.

Copa del Rey title: “It has been a very special week, it has been very intense at the club. A final against Athletic and winning it has been incredible. It has brought me and my teammates very good memories. Very happy for them, who live and feel both the club “.

Netherlands: “They are games that mark you, that make you go a little more. Spain is giving level in recent times, and we hope it is like that this time too. We are looking forward to it.”