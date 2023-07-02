French police have come under much criticism since the death of the young Nahel, who died after being shot by a policeman after disobeying him. The situation brings up familiar problems that Emmanuel Macron has been unable to resolve since he came to power six years ago.

The blow is hard and has reached the UN: the United Nations asked France, on Friday June 30, to look “seriously” at the problems of racism and racial discrimination within its police forces, three days after Nahel’s death, who was killed by a police officer’s shot.

“Now is the time for the country to seriously address the deep-rooted issues of racism and racial discrimination among law enforcement,” Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, said during the press conference. regular UN in Geneva.

The United Nations has also expressed concern about the violence that erupted after the 17-year-old’s death. “We understand that there has been a lot of looting and violence, by some elements that use the protests for these purposes, and that there have been a large number of police officers who have also been injured,” said the spokeswoman, while stressing that it is precisely for this reason it is “crucial that the police respect at all times the principles of legality, necessity, proportionality, non-discrimination, precaution and responsibility”.

It is not the first time that France has been singled out, since in December 2022, the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination had also expressed “its deep concern about the frequent use of identity checks, discriminatory detentions, the application of fines imposed by the police or the forces of order” and which, according to the Committee, are directed “disproportionately”, in particular to people of African origin, descendants of Africans or Arabs, Roma, nomads and non-nationals .

An assessment confirmed by the police sociologist, Sébastian Roché. “We cannot eliminate the ethnic aspect in this case. Especially when we know that there is an overrepresentation of ethnic minorities in the people killed when they refuse to comply, ”he said in an interview published on June 29 in La Voix du Nord.

This accusation is “totally unfounded”, according to the government, which did not appreciate the UN’s criticism very much and reacted quickly. “Any accusation of systemic racism or discrimination by law enforcement in France is completely unfounded,” the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “The latest universal periodic review to which our country has been subjected has allowed us to demonstrate this,” stressed the Quai d’Orsay (Foreign Ministry), adding that “France and its security forces fight with determination against racism and all forms of discrimination. There can be no doubt about this commitment.”

However, opinion polls seem to contradict the official French position. In the first round of the 2022 presidential elections, 64% of the Police and the Army voted for the extreme right: 39% for Marine Le Pen and 25% for Éric Zemmour, according to the Cluster 17 polling institute.

🇫🇷 Vote Présidentielle 2022 par profession – 👮‍♀️👮policiers et militaires ⚫️ LePen 39%

🟤 Zemmour 25%

🟡 Macron 14%

🔵 Pecresse 7%

🔴 Melenchon 4%

🟣 Dupont Aignan 4%

🟢 Lassalle 4%

🔴 Roussel 1%

🟢 Jadot 1%

🔴 Poutou 1%

🟣 Hidalgo 0%

— Cluster17 (@Cluster_17) July 5, 2022



“A Call for Civil War”

As if a controversy were not enough, the police unions Aliance and Unsa Police issued a statement the same day calling for the “combat” against the “plagues” (“nuisible“, in French) and the “savage hordes”who have been involved in nighttime riots since the death of the young Nahel.

“Reestablishing republican order and removing detainees from circulation should be the only political signals to give (…) Submitting, surrendering and pleasing them by laying down their arms are not the solutions to the seriousness of the situation. All means must be used to restore the rule of law as quickly as possible,” the statement continued. Before warning by way of conclusion: “Tomorrow we will be in resistance and the Government will have to become aware of it.”

“The ‘unions’ calling for civil war must learn to remain silent. We have seen the murderous behavior to which this type of comment leads,” Jean-Luc Mélenchon tweeted. The former presidential candidate for La France insoumise called on “political power” to “retake control of the police”, and concluded: “Those who want calm do not add fuel to the fire.”

Les "syndicats" qui appellent à la guerre civile doivent apprendre à se taire. On a vu les comportements meurtriers sur lesquels débouchent ce genre de propos. Le pouvoir politique doit reprendre en main la police. Ceux qui veulent le calme ne jettent pas de l'huile sur le feu! —Jean-Luc Mélenchon (@JLMelenchon) June 30, 2023



“Now okay, can we say that there is a structural problem in the police? This text is a call for civil war,” criticized Marine Tondelier, the national secretary of Europa Écologie-Les Verts, on Twitter.

Maintenant c'est bon on peut dire qu'il ya un probleme structuralel dans la police? Ce texte est un appel à la guerre civile. Evidemment, le gouvernement va appealer au calme Alliance et Unsa Police. No N ? J'espere que bcp de policiers se désolidariseront de cette provocation. pic.twitter.com/FLMT74PIJb — Marine Tondelier (@marinetondelier) June 30, 2023



“The most important thing is the beginning of the press release, where it says that you should be on the ground, given the situation, and not lay down your arms,” ​​Thierry Clair, from Unsa Police, told AFP. “When he says that there will be resistance, that is to say that he will fight for better legal protection for the police,” he added, denying any desire for sedition.

The Unsa general secretary, Laurent Escure, and the president of the CFE-CGC, François Hommeril, however, distanced themselves from the press release from the Alliance (affiliated to the CFE) and from the Unsa-Police.

The day of Nahel’s death, there was already a tweet from another union close to the extreme right, France Police, which had caused a stir. “Congratulations to the comrades who opened fire on a 17-year-old delinquent. By neutralizing his vehicle, they protected his life and that of other road users. The only ones responsible for the death of this hooligan (voyou in French) are their parents, unable to educate their child,” the tweet read, which has since been removed and the Twitter account suspended.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, who had immediately requested a report to be made on the Pharos platform –to report illegal content and behavior online– He announced that he would refer the case to the Paris prosecutor under article 40 of the penal procedure code, and asked his services to “study the modalities of a dissolution of this small group”.

Failure of the congress on security called by Macron

Beyond the succession of comments after the Nahel case, criticism of the police is not new. The latter had already been pointed out during the demonstrations against the pension reform. The Member States of the UN Human Rights Council had expressed, on May 1, their concern regarding police violence and racial discrimination in France. Several countries, including Japan, Luxembourg, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and the United States, had expressed concern about maintaining French-style order.

And going back in time, other cases have left their mark: the beating of music producer Michel Zecler and the death of delivery man Cédric Chouviat in 2020, the actions against the yellow vests in 2018 and 2019, the death of Adama Traoré in 2016, or the death of Zyed and Bouna in 2005.

However, in 2021 Emmanuel Macron organized a security congress that had the precise objective of reforming the police by improving “the conditions of exercise” of the police officers and consolidating “the bond of trust between the French and the forces of order”.

But the orientation and programming law of the Ministry of the Interior (LOPMI), resulting from the security congress and promulgated in January 2023, did not meet expectations. “The consultation (during the congress) was reduced above all to internal consultation, the police hierarchy and the unions, but it had very little external contribution. And the promise of reform of the General Inspectorate of the National Police (IGPN), an external body, limited itself to the appointment of a magistrate at the head of the IGPN”, stressed Mathieu Zagrodzki, a Cesdip research associate at the University of Versailles Saint-Quentin and a police specialist, on June 28, on France 5.

Finally, the establishment of a daily security police promised by Emmanuel Macron in 2017, which was to recreate the local police abolished in 2003 by Nicolas Sarkozy, then Minister of the Interior, never succeeded.

“We broke the local police that we had in the neighborhoods, where we knew the names and where we intervened. 20 years ago we made a more muscular police force, to make arrests and do numbers to the electoral plans”, lamented Jean-Christophe Couvy, national secretary of the SGP Police FO union, on Saturday, July 1, in RTL.

“There is a police force that says ‘when we have problems, we need more weapons, more power, more authorization to shoot.’ Or, a police officer who says ‘we have to earn trust’. Today, we have to choose between these two models and see if we can rebalance. Because restraints will always be needed, police arrests will always be needed. But it’s a question of balance”, said Sébastian Roché, on Friday, in France Bleu.

*Article adapted from its original in French