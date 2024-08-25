Nahed Mohammed Abu Ghneim, a teacher of computerized creative design and innovation for second-cycle students at Zayed Educational Complex in Fujairah, stressed that the teacher’s noble message is not limited to teaching knowledge, but also includes teaching information access skills, integrating thinking skills into the educational process, enhancing problem-solving skills, and stimulating curiosity and the desire for continuous learning, to make the educational process more exciting and attractive, and achieve distinguished and integrated education. The teacher, who won the Khalifa Educational Award (Creative Teacher Category), stressed that her most important educational goals include developing students’ leadership and entrepreneurship skills and equipping them with the skills required to be future pioneers, such as programming and artificial intelligence, and motivating them to be creative and innovative, noting that she is keen to develop the spirit of innovation in her students and to involve them in local and international competitions.

Under her leadership, her students have achieved many awards, most notably first place in the “Emirates Code Hackathon” competition, third place in the “Intellectual Property Protection Award” 2023, fifth place in the “Abu Dhabi University College of Engineering Hackathon 2023”, and first and third place in the Robocop Rescue Simulation competition. Her students also qualified to participate in the global competition remotely.

She pointed out her keenness on continuous learning to develop her knowledge and capabilities, as she obtained a Master’s degree in Computer Science, a certified trainer (TOT) certificate, and a trainer for many programs such as COP28 Globe Teacher, Model United Nations (MUN) trainer, “Qudrat” trainer, and Master Trainer in the field of sustainability, and Microsoft Expert Teacher, noting that she is keen to share her knowledge and experiences with her colleagues inside the school as a member of the professional development team and outside the school as a specialized training trainer and volunteer through several local and international platforms and channels.