According to the Alma Research Institute, the attack, according to the photos and videos, was likely carried out by Shahed 101 drones.

The institute added that “a few weeks ago, Hezbollah was mainly using the Ababil suicide drone, and on July 11, during a drone attack on the Kabri area, we witnessed for the first time the party’s use of the electric drone (Shahed 101).”

One person was killed and others were injured in Nahariya, when the Lebanese Hezbollah attacked Israel on Tuesday with a swarm of drones that targeted a military headquarters in the north of the country.

Hezbollah announced in a statement that it had “attacked with a squadron of suicide drones the headquarters of the Golani Brigade and Egoz Unit 621, in the Shraga barracks north of Acre,” the city located near Nahariya on the Mediterranean coast.

He added: “This attack comes in response to the raid that caused deaths in the town of Aba in southern Lebanon.”

Tensions have been rising in the Middle East since the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last week, a day after an Israeli airstrike south of Beirut killed senior Hezbollah military commander Fouad Shukr.

Fears of a comprehensive war in the region reached their peak following the assassination of Haniyeh and Shukr, amid expectations of a response from Iran and its military arms in the region.