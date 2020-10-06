On Saturday, under the captaincy of Dinesh Karthik in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kolkata Knight Riders lost to youngsters by 18 runs against Delhi capitals adorned with young players. On the small ground of Sharjah, the fans got to see fours and sixes. Both teams were eyeing their third win in which the Delhi Capitals finally won. Both teams scored over 200 on this ground. A photo of this match is becoming quite viral on the Internet, in which spinner Varun Chakraborty is seen making a strange mouth after eating runs. This photo has also been used by the Nagpur Police to make people aware.

The Nagpur police shared a photo of Varun Chakraborty on his Twitter account and made people aware against the OTP fraud by caption. Its caption said, ‘When you give your OTP to a false bank employee. Apart from this, in another tweet it was written that even if anyone calls you and asks for your personal information, never give them OTP or CVV.

When you have shared an OTP with a so called “Bank Employee speaking from the Head Office”: pic.twitter.com/28NKdoCrG1 – Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) October 4, 2020

In this match of the IPL, Delhi Capitals scored 228 runs on the scoreboard thanks to the explosive innings of captain Shreyas Iyer, who is the best score of this season so far. In response to this, the team remained just 18 runs away from victory despite Nitish Rana’s best innings. In this match, Varun spent 49 runs in his quota in four overs and took a wicket.

Varun was included in his team in the IPL 2020 auction by Kolkata Knight Riders. He has also previously played in the Tamil Nadu Premier League where he played a key role in the 2018 Siachem Madurai Panthers winning the title. Chakravati played for Kings XI Punjab last year and received a whopping amount of Rs 8.4 crore. This year, he has got the chance to play three matches in which he has given runs with an economy of 8 runs while taking four wickets in his name.

