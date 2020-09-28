1 Why is this offensive taking place now?

If the conflict concerning Nagorno-Karabakh and more widely between Armenia and Azerbaijan is not new and has experienced strong tensions as in last July, the offensive launched on Sunday by Baku against the Armenian enclave does not leave to question. Officials from both Turkey and Azerbaijan repeat that they are “one people, two states”. Why now ? It is almost certain that the calendar is more Turkish than Azeri. This attack, which undoubtedly aims to put an end to the Republic of Artsakh, should be placed in two areas. One is essentially energy. In July, clashes took place in the border region of Tovuz, not far from areas where Azeri oil and gas pipelines pass through Georgia and into Turkey. Ankara sees it as a way of being less dependent on Russia. They should therefore be secured. The other reason for this military offensive is to be found in a geopolitical desire to redraw the South Caucasus in the image of what the Ottoman Empire was, thus allowing a link between Turkey and Azerbaijan. By this yardstick, independent Armenia just like Nagorno-Karabakh appear to be warts to be eradicated. In all likelihood, Ankara felt that the regional and international conditions were met to accomplish these two missions.

2 Ancestral origins

“In the Nagorno-Karabakh affair, Armenia – which won the war, with the support of Russia, in 1994 – obviously had no interest in questioning the status quo”, analyzes Arnaud Dubien, director of the Franco-Russian Observatory. In the space of three decades, Armenia and Azerbaijan have clashed several times over Nagorno-Karabakh. The fighting dates back to 1988. The Armenian majority population of the enclave claims its attachment to the Soviet Republic of Armenia. Between pogrom as in Soumgait and ethnic cleansing against the Azeris, the Soviet Union in full perestroika witnessed its first “independence” conflict and the birth of nationalist movements which participated in its dislocation. Six years later, the toll is dramatic with 20,000 dead and over a million refugees in Azerbaijan and Armenia. A ceasefire was signed in Moscow on May 16, 1994, Baku accepting the end of the fighting to avoid a rout. Yerevan obtains control of Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent territories, which represent up to 14% of the former Soviet Republic of Azerbaijan. These lines had hardly moved until the resumption of the conflict in 2016. But the two countries which have been fighting for this territory for a long time (1905, 1917, 1921, 1988, 1991, 2016 …) justify their rights over the Karabakh region.

3 What is Turkey’s strategy?

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan does not hide his ambitions: to become a major power in the Mediterranean, the Near and Middle East and, as a consequence, in the Caucasus, at least in its southern part. Its troops and auxiliaries are present in Libya, Iraq, Syria and Azerbaijan, where militias from Syria (Sunni Arabs, but also Turkmens) are said to have been dispatched there. In the eastern Mediterranean, the Turkish military fleet has been deployed to assert Ankara’s energy claims. If the linguistic and religious proximity of Azerbaijan is one of the parameters of the links forged between the two countries, the gas and the oil of the Azeri subsoils are not for nothing! In the Caucasus, Turkey knows that it is advancing in minefield. Armenia is arguably the weak link. For the rest, Ankara maintains the necessary relations with Russia (sometimes strained) and with Iran, which has just offered itself as a go-between for a cessation of hostilities between Azerbaijan, the Republic of Artsakh and Armenia.

4 A red line for Russia

Russia was the first to denounce the fighting and call for an immediate ceasefire on Sunday. This powerful neighbor, who is part of the Minsk group with the United States and co-chaired with France, to find a solution to this conflict since 1992, maintains good diplomatic and economic relations with all the protagonists. Moscow has continued to develop commercial ties with Baku, NATO’s privileged partner in the Caucasus with Georgia. Autocrat Ilham Aliyev, who has continued to increase his military spending, was thus able to count on Russian arms deliveries despite his promises, from the beginning of the 2000s, to use all means to restore the territorial integrity of the country.

This conflict could, unlike Libya and Syria, undermine Turkish-Russian relations. Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov immediately spoke to his Turkish counterpart. A true partner of Armenia, Russia is linked by a military alliance within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). The use of force to settle this type of territorial conflict cannot be ruled out. Moscow has clearly set red lines in South Ossetia, in 2008, or in Ukraine, in 2014. The recent “Caucasus 2020” military exercises in the Caspian and Black Seas are not trivial. For Moscow, the post-Soviet space does not have the same status.

5 Faced with regional risk, are there solutions?

France and Russia have called for an “immediate ceasefire”. These two powers, and the United States, have the means to find a peaceful solution to this conflict. They are members of the Minsk group, created by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) with specific objectives: a peaceful solution based on the return of all occupied territories and the right of return, a broad local autonomy for the Armenians, a guarantee of security, a peacekeeping operation … “Even if they have not succeeded in leading to a real treaty, this instrument must be used”, concludes a Russian diplomat.