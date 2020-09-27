On Sunday morning, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced that it had launched a “whole front line counter-offensive” in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, supported by Armenia. These fights have claimed several victims, according to the belligerents.

The specter of a conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia is rekindled on Sunday, September 27, after new deadly fighting in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, mainly populated Christian Armenians and who seceded from Muslim Azerbaijan, with the support of Armenia.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said on Sunday that Azerbaijan had “declared war” to the Armenian people, after their offensive against the Armenian separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh. He believes that the two countries are on the verge of a “major war” who could have “unforeseeable consequences” and expand beyond the Caucasus.

What happened around this separatist region? How are these tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan explained, and what are the international reactions? Here is what we know about the fighting threatening to reignite conflict in the region.

Bombing in Nagorno-Karabakh

On Sunday morning, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said it had launched a “counter-offensive across the front line” of Karabakh, in order to “put an end to military activities of the Armed Forces of Armenia”. “Early this morning, the Azerbaijani side launched bombardments all along the contact line, said the spokesperson for the separatist presidency on his Facebook page. They also bomb Stepanakert [la capitale du Haut-Karabakh], we call on the population to take shelter “, he alerted.

A spokesman for the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told AFP that Baku had conquered half a dozen villages under Armenian control during the clashes. “We liberated six villages, five in Fizouli district, one in Jebrail district”, said a spokesperson for the ministry. Claims denied by Armenia, according to the Russian agency Interfax. This declaration “does not correspond to reality”, and “falls under provocation”, responded a spokeswoman for the Armenian Ministry of Defense.

Civilian and military victims

The belligerents have each mentioned victims. The Azerbaijani Presidency reported “dead and wounded” among civilians and soldiers. According to the separatist authorities of Nagorno-Karabakh, at least 16 Armenian separatist soldiers were killed and more than a hundred wounded on Sunday.

According to the defense ministry of the separatist region, quoted by the Interfax agency, the Azerbaijani army lost “four helicopters, 15 drones, notably offensive ones, 10 tanks and armored personnel carriers”. Azerbaijan had earlier indicated that one of its helicopters had been shot down, but that its crew was unharmed. Baku claims to have destroyed 12 anti-aircraft batteries.

A thirty-year-old conflict

The conflict around Nagorno-Karabakh, which proclaimed its independence in 1991, has fueled regional tensions for thirty years. Fights regularly oppose separatists and Azerbaijanis, but also directly between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

In 2016, serious clashes almost degenerated into war in Karabakh, and deadly fighting pitted Armenians and Azerbaijanis in July on their northern border. Both sides are used to blaming each other for these outbreaks of violence.

In recent years, Azerbaijan has taken advantage of its huge oil reserves to spend lavishly on armaments, with Turkish backing. Armenia, much poorer, is however closer to Russia, which has a military base there. Yerevan also belongs to the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a politico-military alliance led by Moscow. The Kremlin, which positions itself as a regional arbiter, delivers arms to both countries.

“We are on the brink of a full-scale conflict”, explained to AFP Olesya Vartanyan, expert of the International Crisis Group. She believes that this new escalation on Sunday can be explained in particular by the lack of active international mediation in recent times. “Since the coronavirus, the conflict has been neglected, without diplomats visiting Baku and Yerevan even after the July clashes”, she specifies.

Martial law established

After the announcement of the first fighting on Sunday morning, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pachinian decreed “general mobilization” and the establishment of “martial law”, just like the authorities of Nagorno-Karabakh. “We will win. Long live the glorious Armenian army!” the Armenian leader wrote on Facebook.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliev called a meeting of his Security Council, during which he denounced a “aggression” of Armenia. “It was a provocation planned in advance”, he denounced, quoted by the Interfax agency. The Head of State had promised earlier to “overcome” Armenia.

Azerbaijan also declared martial law in the country on Sunday afternoon, as well as a curfew in Baku, several other major cities and near the front line, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Calls for a ceasefire multiply

As early as Sunday morning, Russia called “to an immediate cease-fire” and talks, as the two sides shy away from responsibility for hostilities. France, mediator in the conflict with Russia and the United States within the framework of the Minsk Group, also called for an end to hostilities, as did Brussels.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a traditional ally of Azerbaijan, renewed his support in a telephone interview with his Azerbaijani counterpart, according to the Azerbaijani presidency. According to Moscow, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also spoke with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, agreeing to the “need for a cease-fire”.

The Armenian prime minister, however, warned against the interference “agressive” of Turkey in these battles. “I call on the international community to use all existing means to prevent Turkish interference, which can destabilize the region once and for all.”