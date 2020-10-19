The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh has been simmering for many years, but a state of war has been in place for over two weeks. Mesut Özil is causing a stir on Twitter.

The conflict in the Caucasus region Nagorno-Karabakh continues.

continues. Azerbaijani and Armenian armed forces do not adhere to the agreed upon Truce.

Now footballer is positioning himself Mesut Özil clear for one side.

Update from October 18, 10:00 p.m .: In the conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the USA, Russia and France accused of providing military support to Armenia. “They provide Armenia and the Armenians with all kinds of weapons aid,” said Erdogan on Sunday in Sirnak in southeastern Turkey. The three countries mediate in the conflict as the so-called Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

Erdogan again emphasized his solidarity with Azerbaijan. “I believe that they will recapture and liberate these occupied territories from the Armenians. We pray for it. ”Im Conflict over the South Caucasus region was recently one Ceasefire arranged. Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other on Sunday night of violating the ceasefire. Erdogan accused Armenia of breaking the ceasefire.

Nagorno-Karabakh: ceasefire brittle – Armenia and Azerbaijan blame each other

Update from October 18, 12.40 p.m .: In the conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh South Caucasus region the ceasefire agreed on Saturday has once again proven to be fragile. Armenia and Azerbaijan on Sunday night threw each other violations of only a few hours old Ceasefire in front. “The enemy” fired artillery shells and rockets, a spokeswoman for the Armenian Defense Ministry said on the online service Twitter.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense in Baku again accused the Armenian armed forces of a “gross violation” of the agreement. The ministry reported on artillery fire and attacks along the border. The two conflicting parties had only agreed on a “humanitarian ceasefire” on Saturday evening. This should apply from midnight. A ceasefire has been in place since last week, but the fighting continued.

The conflict that had been going on for decades was over September after a phase of relative calm, fully inflamed again. Hundreds of people have been killed since the beginning of the fighting, including dozens of civilians.

War for Nagorno-Karabakh: Mesut Özil interferes – Russian military maneuvers off Azerbaijan

Update from October 16, 5:10 p.m.: Russia has one in the Caspian Sea Military maneuvers started: North of Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, six ships, seven aircraft and more than 400 soldiers are taking part in the exercise; In addition to artillery, rockets are also to be used. Russia said there was no threat to the neighboring countries. The exercise, however, takes place amid the crisis surrounding the Nagorno-Karabakh Caucasus region instead of. So far, Russia has only pushed for a ceasefire.

In the conflict over the region between Azerbaijan and Armenia is Russia Actually protecting power of Armenia, but also supplies weapons to Azerbaijan, which in turn is from the Turkey is supported.

Nagorno-Karabakh: Battles continue despite appeals for a ceasefire – Armenia reports “massive shelling”

Update from October 15, 9:35 a.m .: Notwithstanding new appeals from Russia and Turkey to comply with Truce the battles in the conflict region last Nagorno-Karabakh in the South Caucasus. Armenia reported on Thursday morning a “massive fire” in the north and southeast of the region and made it Azerbaijan responsible. Initially, nothing was known about possible victims. According to the Ministry of Defense in the Armenian capital Yerevan the situation was “relatively stable” during the night.

Azerbaijan spoke against it of a “tense situation” during the night. Armenian forces tried to attack Azerbaijani soldiers from different directions on the front line, said the Ministry of Defense in the capital Baku. Armenia suffered “heavy losses”. This information cannot be verified independently.

Regardless of international appeals for compliance with the ceasefire, the heavy fighting around the southern Caucasus region of Nagorno-Karabakh continues, according to authorities. © Ismail Cozkun / AP / IHA / dpa

War over Nagorno-Karabakh: Mesut Özil interferes – “Region illegally occupied”

First report from October 14th: Baku / Yerevan – Azerbaijan is in Nagorno-Karabakh still on the rise. On Wednesday the leader of the region, Raik Arutjunjan, announced that Azerbaijan had succeeded in the front move deep into the conflict area. Armenia confirmed that the Azerbaijani military had gained control of some areas. The authorities in the capital Baku speak of 45 villages that are back from Azerbaijan to be controlled.

Actually there is one in the Nagorno-Karabakh war Truce, but it crumbled from the start. On October 10, Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed on the ceasefire in the embattled Caucasus region of Nagorno-Karabakh, which was negotiated with mediation from Russia.

Nagorno-Karabakh: Ceasefire did not last long – EU worried about civilian casualties

But already on Sunday morning both sides threw each other Violations against the agreement and further attacks. On Wednesday, Azerbaijani armed forces reported that they had two Missile launch bases destroyed on Armenian territory. The answer followed promptly: The Defense Ministry in Armenia announced that it would now keep the option open, “any military facilities” as well soldiers attack in Azerbaijan.

The European Union expressed concern about the fragile ceasefire, especially because the military actions were repeatedly opposed civil goals judge. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had also called on the two states to comply with the ceasefire. According to official information, the Skirmishes around 600 people have been killed, including 73 Civilians.

Nagorno-Karabakh: Mesut Özil makes a statement on Twitter – “Loss for everyone”

Then on Tuesday mixed Mesut Özil a: On Twitter, the football professional sided with Azerbaijan. In Turkish he quotes the founder of the Republic of Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, with the words: “Azerbaijan’s problem is our problem, his joy is our joy.” He added: “One nation, two states”, together with the Turkish and Azerbaijani flag.

He also added a letter in English in which he wrote his position makes clear: “It is important to me that everyone in the world knows about the fact that the Nagorno-Karabakh region is legally recognized internationally as part of Azerbaijan, but up to date illegal is occupied. ”He takes a resolution of the U.N. from 2008 when Armenia was asked to withdraw troops from Azerbaijani territory. He insists that this decision be “recognized by all”. At the end he calls out peace and a future without violence. “Every death on either side is a loss for everyone.”

‘Azerbaycan’ın derdi bizim derdimiz, sevinci bizim sevincimizdir’ M.Kemal Ataturk Tek millet, İki devlet 🇹🇷🇦🇿 pic.twitter.com/dUDm9lfoik – Mesut Özil (@ MesutOzil1088) October 13, 2020

War in the region: Fighting for Nagorno-Karabakh for decades

With his statement, Özil also supports the position of Turkeywho are in the conflict on the side Azerbaijan stands. Armenia sees however Russia as a protecting power. In 2018, Özil took a photo with the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cause a sensation by holding a soccer jersey at the camera together.

However, it looks different, for example Martin Sonneborn, Member of the European Parliament and chairman of the “PARTY”, the situation. He sees an active participation of Turkey in the conflict and accuses Azerbaijan of a war of aggression “on the peaceful democracy in the Caucasus”.

More than two weeks ago, the conflict flared up again. The two ex-Soviet republics have been fighting for the mountainous one for decades region, in which around 145,000 people live. Nagorno-Karabakh belongs to Azerbaijan under international law, but has been controlled by Armenia for decades.

