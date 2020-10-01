For several days, deadly fighting has pitted the Armenian separatists of this separatist region of Azerbaijan against the country’s military forces.

Russian Presidents Vladimir Putin and French Presidents Emmanuel Macron called Wednesday September 30 for a stop “full” fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh and expressed their readiness to step up diplomatic efforts to help resolve the conflict, the Kremlin said.

The heads of state discussed “concrete parameters for future cooperation, above all within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group”, the Russian presidency said in a statement. Established within the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the Minsk group on the Karabakh dossier is made up of Russia, the United States and France.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had proposed “a meeting of the heads of diplomacy of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia” in Moscow, reiterating a call for a ceasefire. An appeal all the more urgent given that Russia claims that fighters “coming in particular from Syria and Libya”, are present in the conflict, of what “cause an escalation” throughout the region. Moscow urged, without specifying its allegations, not to allow the arrival of “foreign terrorists and mercenaries”.

The presence of these fighters remains unclear for the moment. Two sources close to the Syrian insurgents told Reuters news agency that Turkey had sent rebels to support Azerbaijani forces. But this claim was refuted by Anakara and Baku, capital of Azerbaijan.

An adviser to the Azerbaijani president, however, told Agence France Presse that “mercenaries from the countries of the Middle East fight[aient] against us alongside the Armenian forces “. Monday, the British daily The Guardian (in English), also claimed that Syrian rebels had been hired by a private Turkish security company to join Azerbaijan.