The Armenian Foreign Ministry accused Azerbaijan of being behind the strike.

Two journalists from World were injured Thursday morning October 1 in a bombardment in Nagorno-Karabakh, announced the daily on its website. The reporters were in the town of Martouni, where they had come to cover the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The world adds that a policeman died during this attack.

The Armenian authorities accused Azerbaijani forces of being responsible for the bombing, and said the journalists had taken him to a hospital. In the afternoon, Emmanuel Macron said that France had prepared a plane to repatriate them.

Nagorny Karabakh (or Nagorno-Karabakh), mostly populated by Armenians, seceded from Azerbaijan at the end of the USSR, leading to a war in the early 1990s which left 30,000 dead. Large-scale fighting between Azerbaijani forces and Yerevan-backed separatists resumed Sunday and continued on Thursday. According to partial reports, they killed at least 128 people.