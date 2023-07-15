About 6,000 protesters chanting slogans like “No to the blockade!” and “Open the highway of life!” gathered on Friday in the main square of Stepanakert, the main city of Nagorno-Karabakh, to demand the reopening of the Latchine corridor, which links their region with Armenia.

On Friday, July 14, several thousand people demonstrated in Stepanakert, the main city of Nagorno Karabagh, Azerbaijan’s breakaway region, to call on Baku to reopen the only highway linking it to Armenia.

Largely populated by Armenians, but recognized internationally as part of Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh has been at the center of a territorial conflict between Baku and Yerevan for four decades, which has led to two wars.

The last one, in 2020, meant the defeat of the Armenian forces and important territorial gains for Azerbaijan, which regained control of part of the region and its surroundings. Since then, connections between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia have only been possible through one highway, the Latchine corridor.

This was closed by Azerbaijan on July 11, under the pretext of “smuggling” by the Armenian branch of the Red Cross, while Yerevan has been fearing for several months a serious humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabagh, due to increasingly worsening access conditions. difficult from Armenia.

“We live in a fateful moment”

According to an AFP correspondent, some 6,000 protesters gathered in Stepanakert’s main square on Friday, chanting slogans such as “No to the blockade!” or “Open the way of life!”.

They marched on the Red Cross office and the headquarters of Russian peacekeeping forces deployed in the region, before returning to the main square, pledging permanent rallies until the corridor is reopened.

“Russian peacekeepers must guarantee the rights and survival of the people of Artsakh,” Ghegham Stepanian, a rights mediator in Nagorno Karabakh, chanted to the crowd, using the Armenian name for the breakaway region.

“We are living in a fateful moment: the Azerbaijanis want to annihilate the people of Artsakh, take over our homeland,” said one protester, the priest Nerses Asraïan.

According to several Stepanakert residents with whom AFP spoke this week, there are food shortages and serious problems with access to medical services in this mountainous region of 120,000 inhabitants.

Resumption of medical evacuations to Armenia

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Djeyhoun Baïramov said that residents of Nagorno Karabagh would be able to cross “the border checkpoint for medical purposes with the support of the ICRC.”

During a meeting with the head of the Red Cross delegation in Azerbaijan, Djeyhoun Baïramov assured that Baku had offered to help guarantee “supplies for Armenian residents” in the region, according to Azerbaijani diplomacy.

On Friday afternoon, the Red Cross confirmed to AFP that medical evacuations to Armenia had resumed, stating that “11 patients in serious condition (had) been transported through the Latchine corridor.”

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pachinian announced on Thursday that he would participate in negotiations with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliev on Saturday in Brussels under the auspices of the EU, while denouncing an illegal “blockade” of Nagorno Karabagh.

Western countries, in particular the European Union, are becoming increasingly involved in the region at a time when Russia, the traditional guardian of the Caucasus, seems to lose the means to act, bogged down in its invasion of Ukraine.

*With AFP; adapted from its French original