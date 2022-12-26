Nagorno-Karabakh | Thousands demonstrated in Nagorno-Karabakh – the land connection to Armenia has been blocked for almost two weeks

Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of staging the protests. Azerbaijan says that civilian vehicles are allowed to travel out of the area and back.

in South Caucasus In Nagorno-Karabakh, thousands of people demonstrated on Christmas Day against the closure of the land link to Armenia. The on-site reporter of the news agency AFP reports on the demonstration.

Protesters gathered in the region’s largest city, Stepanakert.

The self-declared Nagorno-Karabakh officially belongs to Azerbaijan, but its population is mainly ethnic Armenians. Azerbaijan and Armenia have gone to war over the region twice, first in the 1990s and again in 2020.

Demonstrators held a large Armenian flag.

Nearly for two weeks, Azerbaijani activists have blocked the Lachin Corridor, which connects Stepanakert with Armenia. Activists have justified the closure on what they call illegal mining, but Armenia has accused Azerbaijan of staging protests and causing a humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh. According to Armenia, due to the blockade of the corridor, there is a shortage of food, medicine and fuel in the region.

Azerbaijan has assured that there is no blockade and that civilian vehicles can pass freely.

On Sunday According to the AFP reporter, the demonstration organized in the central square of Stepanakert went smoothly. Many carried signs calling for self-determination and the opening of the road, and vowed that the protesters would not give up.

Residents of Nagorno-Karabakh have told AFP that they are worried when the only route both to Armenia and through it to the rest of the world has been closed. However, Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry said in a statement released on Sunday that the Lachin Corridor protests do not pose a threat of a humanitarian crisis.

More than 6,500 people died in the six-week war between Armenia and Azerbaijan in 2020. The war ended with a cease-fire brokered by Russia, with which Armenia ceded territories and Russia sent peacekeepers to the region.

Now Armenia says that the Russian peacekeepers have not been able to prevent the roadblock. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has defended the peacekeepers and said that the troops carry out their duties in very difficult conditions.

Armenian of the prime minister Nikol Pashinyan and the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is expected to participate in the soon to be organized meeting of the leaders of the former Soviet republics in St. Petersburg. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday to the Russian news agency Interfax that there are no plans for a tripartite meeting with the Russian president Vladimir Putin with.

The European Union and the United States have tried to offer negotiation assistance to Armenia and Azerbaijan. However, talks planned for December in Brussels were canceled after Azerbaijan accused France of supporting Armenia in the decades-long conflict.

