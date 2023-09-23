Nagorno-Karabakh | The separatists continue to disarm

The German chancellor reminded of the rights of civilians in the region.

Nagorno-Karabakh armenian separatists are scheduled to continue handing over weapons today under an agreement with azerbaijan. The first weapons were handed over yesterday.

The separatists also say that they are negotiating how civilians who have fled the hostilities can return to their homes.

The first face-to-face negotiations after hostilities took place the other day. Negotiations are mediated by Russia, whose soldiers are in the region on so-called peacekeeping missions.

To the area the fate of the civilians has raised concerns in the international community. Among other things, the Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz commented on the matter after talking yesterday by phone with the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan with.

“If the conflict is to be solved in a sustainable way, the rights and safety of the residents of the Nagorno-Karabakh region must be guaranteed,” Scholz told his representative Steffen Hebestreit through.

Azerbaijan took control of the Nagorno-Karabakh region in a swift military operation earlier this week. According to the separatists, around 200 people were killed in the attack, including civilians.

Nagorno-Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan under international law, but its population is ethnically Armenian.