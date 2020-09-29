Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijani territory, is populated overwhelmingly by Armenians. It is at the heart of the tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Since Saturday, September 26, it is a battlefield that has killed dozens of people. Monday, two versions oppose. The President of Azerbaijan denounces an aggression on the part of Armenia which is committed to winning. He claims to have regained control of the situation.

Armenia, which has supported Nagorno-Karabakh since its secession from Azerbaijan, denies and accuses its rival of having declared war on the Armenian people. The president of the enclave calls to unite around Armenia: “We have already said that the responsibility for any resumption of war will lie with the government of Azerbaijan. “ Turkey supports Azerbaijan. Russia is choosing to negotiate for the moment.



