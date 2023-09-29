The most recent military offensive led by the Azerbaijani authorities in the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave was for thousands of ethnic Armenians who inhabited the region a turning point in their decision to flee to Armenia. There are nearly 100,000 evacuees assisted by the Red Cross and the Yerevan authorities after what they consider “ethnic cleansing.” Our field correspondent spoke with some of them.

