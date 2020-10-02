At the same time, France accused Turkey of aggravating the situation by sending, according to her, “jihadists” from Syria to fight with the Azerbaijanis.

The fighting between Armenians and Azerbaijani over Nagorno-Karabakh rages on Friday October 2, with Azerbaijani strikes on the main town in the separatist region, Stepanakert. The bombings have “many wounded among the civilian population” and material damage, according to the Armenian Ministry of Defense. Ambulance sirens sounded around noon (French time) in the city, where several explosions were heard in the last hours, according to an AFP correspondent.

In a statement, Armenian diplomacy began a timid opening, saying it was ready to “engage with the countries co-chairing the OSCE Minsk Group to re-establish a ceasefire”, with reference to the Franco-American-Russian conflict mediator. After this first gesture on the sixth day of hostilities, Baku signified that the conflict has only one outcome: the Armenian withdrawal from Nagorno-Karabakh, an Azerbaijani region mainly populated by Armenians and which seceded at the fall of the ‘USSR.

“If Armenia wants to see the end of this escalation of the situation, (…) Armenia must end the occupation”Hikmet Hajiyev, adviser to the Azerbaijani presidency, told reporters. These announcements come the day after a joint statement by Presidents Emmanuel Macron, Vladimir Poutin and Donald Trump calling for an end to hostilities. At the same time, France accused Turkey of aggravating the situation. The French president, who already has difficult relations with his counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, told him on Thursday that 300 “jihadist” fighters left Syria to join Azerbaijan via Turkey. A “Red line” according to him. “It’s disinformation”, reacted the adviser to the Azerbaijani presidency.

According to the very partial reports communicated since Sunday, 190 people have died: 158 separatist soldiers, 13 Armenian civilians, and 19 Azerbaijani civilians. Baku does not communicate its military losses. But the toll could be much heavier, Armenia claiming that 1,280 Azerbaijani soldiers died, while Baku says it killed 2,300 opposing soldiers.