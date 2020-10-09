The Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers are expected in Moscow on Friday, the Elysee said.

After the conflicts, a lull is expected. Azerbaijan and the Nagorny Karabakh separatists, backed by Armenia, are moving towards a “truce“Friday evening or Saturday, announced to AFP the French presidency, after telephone conversations with the parties to the conflict.

“We are moving towards a truce tonight or tomorrow but it’s still fragile“, declared the Elysee after telephone exchanges of President Emmanuel Macron with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian Thursday evening and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliev Friday. France co-chairs the mediation group, said from Minsk, with the Russia and the United States.

“It’s a coordinated process since the start of the week with Vladimir Putin“, underlined the French presidency.”We will work out the resumption of negotiations in the coming days, within the framework of the Minsk group“, added the Elysee.

France co-chairs the mediation group, known as Minsk, with Russia and the United States. The heads of the Armenian and Azerbaijani diplomacy are expected Friday in Moscow at the invitation of the Russian president to try to start a dialogue on Nagorno Karabakh, where the fighting continues.