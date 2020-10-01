Gut 2000 kilometers lie between Istanbul and Stepanakert, the capital of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, a disputed region between Armenia and Azerbaijan. That is only slightly less than the distance between Istanbul and Berlin. And yet the Turkish Armenians living in Istanbul are following the newly inflamed Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with fear – with the fear that they too could become the target of attacks.

Many were particularly shocked that at the beginning of the week a motorcade with Azerbaijani flags drove through the old town district of Kumkapi, where the seat of the Armenian Patriarchate is located. An “attempt at intimidation,” says the Istanbul publisher Rober Koptas in an interview with WELT. The Turkish Armenians lived with a dormant but constant fear anyway. “And every time an Armenian topic dominates the news because some parliament has passed a resolution on genocide, or as is now the case with the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, that fear comes to light.”

The 43-year-old was editor-in-chief of the Turkish-Armenian weekly magazine “Agos”, the founder of which, Hrant Dink, was murdered by Turkish right-wing extremists in January 2007. Today, Koptas works as a publisher for Aras Verlag, which specializes in Armenian topics. His first name is Murat. Concerned that a Christian-Armenian first name might put him at a disadvantage, his parents once gave him a Turkish first name. He is nowhere near the only one.

Kurds, Alevis and women also know these feelings, says Koptas. But the smaller a minority, the more burdensome such threats are. “This is our country, our home. If an accident happens to you, flee home. That is why the worst that can happen to a person is when they no longer feel safe in their home. And we don’t feel safe in our home at the moment. “

Turkish Armenians mainly live in Istanbul

It is estimated that around 50,000 Turkish Armenians still live in the country, almost all of them in Istanbul. In addition, there are probably 15,000 Armenians without a Turkish passport who have come to Istanbul in search of work in recent years. There are no official figures. What is certain is that their number has been falling for years. The number of those who died exceeds the number of baptisms.

There were also many Armenians among the many well-educated young people who recently left the country. The most recent wave of emigration only affected the smaller Jewish community more strongly. Armenians in Turkey are regularly exposed to hostility. The Hrant Dink Foundation, which investigates hate speech in the printed media, counted 803 attacks in newspapers against Armenians in the past year alone. They take first place in the hate statistics, ahead of Syrian refugees, Greeks and Jews.

All this does not mean that Koptas would position itself clearly in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. “But I find it worrying that not only the vast majority of Turkish politicians, but also important intellectuals and journalists take sides so clearly. It is simply said that the Azerbaijanis are our brothers, the Armenians are the aggressors, without going into the details of this complicated conflict. “

Selina Dogan sees it similarly: “Turkey takes sides as if you were cheering on a team at a football game,” says the 43-year-old lawyer who sat in parliament for the social democratic-Kemalist CHP in the last legislative period. “There is not a single differentiating voice to be heard in the media, there is a heated to fanatical atmosphere. And we are afraid that some of this mood might feel encouraged to take action against the Armenian minority. “

This week the Turkish parliament passed a resolution accusing Armenia of violating international law and assuring Azerbaijan of its support. In a broad party-political alliance with the votes of the ruling AKP and its ally, the ultra-nationalist MHP, but also with the votes of the social democratic CHP and the nationalist Good Party.

“I find it regrettable that my party shows no courage on such issues,” regrets Dogan. Although the leadership of its party CHP is on the side of the government on this issue, its foreign policy spokesman Ünal Ceviköz recently spoke out on a report by the “Guardian” pointed out that Turkey had sent 500 Islamic militants from Syria to Azerbaijan.

The fact that Turkey is using Islamist auxiliary troops is known from the Kurdish areas in northern Syria and Libya. In Azerbaijan, however, this suspicion has not yet been confirmed. Even Ceviköz’s foreign policy spokesman only pointed out this claim. “That alone was enough to get him exposed to a lynching campaign,” says Selina Dogan.

Officially, the spokesman for the ruling AKP Ömer Celik has stated that hate speech and threats against the Armenian citizens of Turkey are “unacceptable”. Other than that, one can often hear in public that the discontent is only directed against the government in Yerevan and not against the Turkish Armenians.

“We can only smile mildly at these assurances,” says the publicist Etyen Mahcupyan. “Even in the Ottoman Empire, an official distinction was made between Christians abroad and Christians living in the Empire. But history has taught us that we cannot rely on such dutiful lip service. “

The 70-year-old Mahcupyan was the first successor to Hrant Dink at the head of the Turkish-Armenian magazine “Agos” – and still supported the AKP when most of its former liberals and left-wing liberals had turned away. In 2014/15 Mahcupyan acted as an advisor to then Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu and has since joined his newly founded Future Party (GP).

Mahcupyan was and is convinced that the democratization of Turkey is only possible if it is supported by the conservative Muslim majority. “But today’s AKP is very different from the party ten years ago,” he says. The Muslim worlds have become too differentiated and individualized in recent years to be able to win majorities on the basis of religion.

That is why Recep Tayyip Erdogan ideologically approached the far-right MHP and nationalism. “The nationalist ideology, on the other hand, as superficial as it is, functions as a community-building agent.” By negotiating all issues as national ones, the government paralyzes the opposition and secures power.

Garo Paylan from the pro-Kurdish left HDP says: “When it comes to the Kurds, or Greeks or Armenians, there are only two parties in Turkey: on the one hand everyone else, on the other we as the HDP”. You can see that in Syria policy, the Aegean dispute with Greece or the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The 51-year-old once worked as a school principal and now sits in parliament for the HDP. The HDP faction was the only one that did not go along with the Nagorno-Karabakh parliamentary resolution. Several thousand of its members, from local officials to their former chairmen Selahattin Demirtas and Figen Yüksekdag, have been in prison since 2016, and there was another wave of arrests just last week.

Does he feel particularly at risk as a politician of the HDP and as an Armenian? “I know that anything can happen to me at any time,” Paylan replies. “But that’s not a personal problem. The genocide also affected not only public figures, not just politicians and intellectuals, but all Armenians. ”Even now, all Christians in Turkey would not be enough to fill a big football stadium. “And I’m afraid that if this racist-nationalist mood continues for ten years, this diversity will disappear completely.”