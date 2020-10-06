Conflicts continue between Azerbaijan and Nagorno-Karabakh for the second week in a row, as the two enemies blame each other for the escalating tensions. On the one hand, there is Stepanakert, the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, populated mainly by Armenian Christians, which was under heavy bombardment fire on Monday, October 5. On the other hand, Azerbaijan, also under fire from Armenian attacks, in particular the city of Ganja.

For the time being, no reliable official assessment of the number of civilian and military victims has been communicated. The two sides both claim to have killed 2,000 to 3,000 soldiers. “The only certainty at present is that there are no tangible signs of reaching a truce”, underlines the journalist of France Télévisions, Maryse Burgot, live from Goris (Armenia)

