Nagorno-Karabakh | Separatists: More than 200 people killed and injured in a fuel depot explosion

According to the separatist regime, the explosion occurred near the road between Stepanakert, the capital of the region, and Askeran, located northeast of it.

People has been killed and injured in the explosion of a fuel warehouse in Nagorno-Karabakh, the region’s separatist administration says. According to the news agency AFP, more than 200 people were injured.

According to the separatist regime, the explosion occurred near the road between Stepanakert, the capital of the region, and Askeran, located northeast of it. Rescue workers are said to be at the scene.

Armenian separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh surrendered after a military operation by Azerbaijan last week. The handover of weapons has been underway in accordance with the agreement with Azerbaijan.