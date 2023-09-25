Monday, September 25, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Nagorno-Karabakh | Separatists: More than 200 people killed and injured in a fuel depot explosion

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 25, 2023
in World Europe
0
Nagorno-Karabakh | Separatists: More than 200 people killed and injured in a fuel depot explosion

Foreign countries|Nagorno-Karabakh

According to the separatist regime, the explosion occurred near the road between Stepanakert, the capital of the region, and Askeran, located northeast of it.

People has been killed and injured in the explosion of a fuel warehouse in Nagorno-Karabakh, the region’s separatist administration says. According to the news agency AFP, more than 200 people were injured.

According to the separatist regime, the explosion occurred near the road between Stepanakert, the capital of the region, and Askeran, located northeast of it. Rescue workers are said to be at the scene.

Armenian separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh surrendered after a military operation by Azerbaijan last week. The handover of weapons has been underway in accordance with the agreement with Azerbaijan.

#NagornoKarabakh #Separatists #people #killed #injured #fuel #depot #explosion

See also  Construction | Olympic champion Samppa Lajunen started from scratch - now his company manages more than 150 million assets
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Lucía de la Cruz could lose her vision due to diabetes: what measure did the singer take?

Lucía de la Cruz could lose her vision due to diabetes: what measure did the singer take?

Recommended

No Result
View All Result